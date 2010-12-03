Kisan Swaraj Yatra reaches city

The Kisan Swaraj Yatra,which had started from Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad on October 2,reached the city on Thursday. It will traverse 20 states before reaching New Delhi on December 11.

Speaking on the occasion and interacting with academicians,students and others sections of the society at Panjab University,Kavitha Kuruganti of the Alliance for Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture (ASHA) said: The dream of our policy-makers to displace millions of Indians from farming in the name of development is something that we have set out to question and challenge on several grounds.

She added: The Centre has to show what alternatives it has for the farmers; the model that it wants to emulate is that of a jobless-growth-oriented development model.

Social activist Hemant Goswami criticised the Centre for surrendering the rights of the poor Indian farmers. He said the government is bringing in so many new laws in the Parliament that are not in public interest and which will harm the farmers and agriculture in our country.

Singer and composer Rabbi Shergill said India today faces an unprecedented challenge to its autonomy from the nefarious designs of agro-MNCs.

Due to the tacit support of politicians,it is now up to the civil society to stem the rot, he said.

