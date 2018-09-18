Kisan Mela: ‘Excessive use of pesticides harmful’

The mela was inaugurated by Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore. (Express photo) The mela was inaugurated by Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore. (Express photo)

DURING THE fourth segment of a series of Kisan Melas organised by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Vice-Chancellor Dr B S Dhillon highlighted that farmers must select zinc fortified and yellow rust resistant wheat varieties for the coming Rabi season. He was speaking at the Kisan Mela organised at Faridkot Monday. On export of basmati, Dr Dhillon cautioned against unnecessary spraying of pesticide that had affected the country’s export of basmati to some countries in the past.

The mela was inaugurated by Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore. He exhorted the farmers to shun burning of paddy straw during the forthcoming harvest season, while urging them to adopt various straw management practices. Drawing attention to the Centre’s grant of Rs 1,165 crore for stubble management in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and an additional Rs 64-crore subsidy for stubble machinery, the Governor called upon farmers to make the best use of the same, apart from going in for custom hiring of machines such as PAU Super SMS, Happy Seeder etc. He also drew their attention towards soil depletion caused by excessive fertilizer and pesticide usage and the imminent need to shift to organic farming.

Drawing attention towards the mela theme of straw conservation, the Vice-Chancellor urged the farmers to refrain from stubble burning and look for different ways in which the same could be used according to need or to conserve it in the soil. Dr Dhillon lauded the work done by PAU with special mention of RRS Faridkot in curbing the white fly menace in the cotton belt. He shared that due to efforts of scientists and farmers Punjab managed a record yield of cotton to the tune of 756 quintals/hectare and a saving of pesticides worth Rs 2,800 per hectare in 2016.

The mela got an enthusiastic response and was attended by a large number of farmers, including women. Faridkot SSP Rajbachan Singh Sandhu, Ferozepur IG M S Cheema, Secretary to Governor of Punjab, J M Balamurugam, Vice Chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences were among those

present.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App