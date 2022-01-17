‘Kisan medals’ for ‘comrades’ of farmer movement

A FORMER Food Corporation of India official who raised slogans in favour of the farmers who had been protesting against the three central farm laws that now stand repealed, a man who offered them langar, another who kept their morale high with his wit and humour, and lawyers who provided legal aid free of cost are among people who have now been honoured with ‘kisan medals’.

District president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU)’s Karnal unit Jagdeep Singh Aulakh told The Indian Express that they have already honoured 800 persons with kisan medals in Karnal “while expressing our gratitude to them”.

The medals have tractor engraved on them and carry the slogan “we support our farmers”.

Those honoured include Radhy Sham Pasricha. The 71-year-old who retired from the FCI was known for raising slogans in favour of farmers at the Bastra toll plaza (Karnal) where they were sitting on a dharna as part of the agitation against the farm laws.

Pasricha is happy with the honour that he received at a function organised at Karnal’s Jat Dharamshala. “Barring 15 days, I attended the protest at Bastara toll plaza every day during the year-long agitation. As a former official of FCI, I knew that the farm laws were not in favour of the farmers at all. They should have been repealed at the early stage instead of waiting for one year. But I am happy that I remained a part of this historical movement,” said Pasricha.

Dharambir, who is from Dhanak community, is also among those who have been honoured. He offered langar to the farmers at Bastara toll plaza when they were moving to Delhi and returning to their homes via Delhi-Ambala national highway during the agitation. “I offered my services there for one year and 17 days. It was my duty to help them in whatever form I could have done as several others were getting martyrdom too during the agitation. I am also a farmer with two acres of land,” says Dharambir, 58, a resident of Karnal’s Raipur Jatan village.

Samay Singh Sandhu, 72, a resident of Karnal’s Gagsina village was honoured for keeping the morale of the farmers high with wit and humour. Rameshwar Ror , 82, who is visually impaired but remained always present at the Bastara toll plaza during the agitation too was honoured. Anju Gagsina’s role was remembered for mobilising the women during the agitation.

Farmer leaders have formally expressed their gratitude to the Karnal Bar Association for extending legal aid free of cost during the agitation. Jagdeep Singh Aulakh said: “A lawyer Manish Lathar questioned the police lathicharge on farmers. He too became victim of the lathis on August 28 last year when the farmers were protesting Karnal visit of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Several farmers had received serious injuries. Ravinder Saroha, a dalit, had received 25 stitches on his head following injuries during the police lathicharge. Now, we have honoured them for their sacrifice and courage.”

Days after the lathicharge at Bastara toll plaza, the farmers had gheraoed Karnal Mini Secretariat seeking action against the then SDM Ayush Sinha who was caught on camera instructing policemen to “break heads” of protesters if they breach the security cordon.

Meanwhile, at a function held at village Chhoti Satrod (Hisar) Wednesday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) honoured their supporters and volunteers with “Kisan Yodha Ratan” certificates.