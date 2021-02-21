Chandigarh kisan mahapanchayat: ‘Happy to see people stand in support of farmers at roundabouts, road dividers’

Women gathered at the mahapanchayat at Rally Ground in Sector 25 of Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

THOUSANDS OF people, including women and children from various villages of Chandigarh and neighbouring cities Panchkula and Mohali, took part in the kisan mahapanchayat held at the rally ground in Sector 25 Saturday. The participants included academicians, lawyers, student leaders, young artists and senior citizens.

Farmer leaders sitting on the stage expressed happiness at seeing the large gathering in a city, which was called pattharon ka shahar (City of stones). They maintained that Chandigarh, which is stated to be an educated city, came in support of the farmer community.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Bhartiya Kisan Union leader from Punjab, said, “I am happy to see people standing and carrying placards in support of Indian farmers at every roundabout and road divider.” He emphasised the need for participation of young generation in the movement.

Prof Jagmohan Singh, nephew of freedom fighter martyar Bhagat Singh, said, “No movement can succeed without the involvement of youth.”

Advocate J S Toor, former president of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, said the three agriculture laws are black chapters. He demanded the immediate repealing of all the three laws.

Harman Sidhu, a road safety expert, who runs NGO ArriveSafe, came to the rally ground, Sector 25, in his wheelchair for listening to the farm leaders. He said that farmers of India are the soul of this country. The current three laws will finish them.

People had started gathering at the rally ground since 11 am. The gathering was at its peak around 2:30 pm. The prominent farm leaders arrived on the stage and started addressing the gathering around 3 pm. Apart from three prominent faces — Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Joginder Singh Ugrahan and Ruldu Singh Mansa — local people too shared their views on the three agriculture laws. People loaded in tractor-

trollies carrying farm union flags arrived.

CTU Union, PGI Workers’ Union, Chandigarh Transport Union along with other organisations participated in the mahapanchayat.

Langar and book stalls

The organisers were forced to halt the serving of langar for half an hour, urging people to go and sit at the rally ground. Besides langar, two organisations had laid book stalls near the rally ground.