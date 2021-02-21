Chandigarh kisan mahapanchayat: Chaduni again asks farmers to gherao Delhi cops in villages

People gathered at the mahapanchayat at Rally Ground in Sector 25 of Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni Saturday once again asked farmers to gherao Delhi Police personnel if they come to villages to arrest farmers.

Addressing a huge gathering during a Mahapanchayat at Sector 25 rally ground in Chandigarh, he said: “Delhi police has issued 1700 notices. There is no need to go to Delhi police. If any police party came to you, enter your village, gherao them. But do not indulge in the violence.”

Chaduni also asked people to boycott products related to a few corporate houses as a mark of protest.

In an appeal, he said people should hold village panchayats for making a permanent arrangement for sending people in rotation to the Delhi Morcha.

Besides Chaduni, prominent farmer leaders including Ruldu Singh Mansa of Punjab Kisan Union, Joginder Singh Ugrahan of BKU (Ugrahan) along with others also addressed the audience. People from almost all the villages located inside Chandigarh and from neighbouring rural areas of Mohali and Panchkula came to attend the Mahapanchayat.

Meanwhile, the farmer leaders along with other speakers on the stage termed the recent victory of Congress party in municipal corporation elections in Punjab as a message against the incumbent central government.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan told the protestors, “The recent local body elections in Punjab are an indication of change.”

He said, “Amit Shah told farmer leaders that the government is ready to amend the three bills to the extent that will kill the spirit of three laws but the government cannot repeal the laws. This ongoing farmer protest is a nail in the chest of Modi government.”

The Mahapanchayat was jointly organised by different unions including farmer, trade and industrial unions. These included Nojavan Kisan

Ekta, Pindu Sangarsh Committee, Chandigarh, Chandigarh Punjabi Munch, Chandigarh Gurudwara Organisation.

Talking to media persons, Punjab farmer leader Ruldu Singh Mansa, who has name has featured among those linked to Republic Day violence, said, “I was pained to see it. I along with my supporters exactly followed the route, which was suggested by Delhi Police on January 26. It is a pressure tactic of Delhi Police to suppress the farmers’ protest. I have no fear.”