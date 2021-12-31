Kirti Kisan Union will not contest polls, urges SSM to also withdraw

DAYS after farmers bodies announced Samyukta Samaj Morcha (SSM) to contest Punjab Assembly elections, Kirti Kisan Union (KKU) on Thursday made it clear that it would not jump into the poll fray and also appealed the SSM to withdraw from it.

Addressing mediapersons in Chandigarh on Thursday, KKU leaders said that the attempt to contest elections would harm the interests of the farmers and their organisations should ensure unity of farmers morcha.

They said that the farners had unitedly fought the three farm laws and they should continue to put up a fight in favour of their other demands.

KKU president Nirbhai Singh Dhudhike said the farmers needed several of their demands met and they should channelise their energies to struggle in favour of that rather than dissipating it in fighting the elections.

They said that their outfit would run a campaign during the elections to make people aware of various issues and the people will be urged to vote for only those parties who would promise to sort the issues. Also, the people would be asked to exercise NOTA if no party was committing.

KKU vice-president Rajinder Singh Deepsinghwala said that the green revolution had ended affecting environment in the state and an organic model was the need of the hour. He also demanded implementation of Land Sealing Act to make sure the surplus land was distributed among the landless farmers.

Meanwhile, BKU Qadian, one of the 22 farm unions that joined hands to form the SSM to fight assembly polls, on Thursday formed a five-member committee out of its union to take care of assembly polls works.

In a meeting of the union held in Ludhiana, it was decided that anyone contesting polls will have to resign from the membership of the party. However the union on the whole will support SSM in the coming assembly polls in Punjab. Harmeet Singh Qadian, president of the union, was present in the meeting while it was chaired by Gurmeet Singh Golewala, vice president of the union at Sarabha Nagar Gurdwara.

Harmeet Qadian said, “I want to clarify that our union is an apolitical organisation and it will remain as it is to be a pressure group against the government. If anyone wants to contest polls, he/she needs to resign from the union. While SSM is the political wing of our union, the working of the union will remain as it is.”

The five-member committee will have Bhupinder Singh Bhanbhera from Sangrur, Jagdev Singh Kalieanwali from Muktsar, Gurmeet Singh Golewala from Faridkot, Gulzar Singh Ghalkalan from Moga and Talwinder Singh Gagge from Ropar. They all will decide the outline of assembly elections and how to start the campaign, Qadian said.