Kirron Kher shoots, scoots — and gets her act together

From watching FIFA World Cup final with students of Panjab University on Sunday to going around the city markets on a Harley Davidson bike interacting with people, local MP Kirron Kher seems to have sounded the poll bugle. Kher’s staff has been shooting videos of her every movement, be it going to grocery stores, cake shops and interacting with people, visiting school students and speaking about their sports infrastructure or speaking on making Chandigarh honk-free. Each video is entitled, My City My People.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Kher said, “I have been doing this all these years. It is just that I have started informing about all this on the social media. I wasn’t that active on social media earlier. Moreover, this is the platform where I can tell people what all I have been doing for the city.”

The MP added, “Not many get to know through newspapers what all facilities have been made available to them in the city, like not many were knowing pick-and-drop facility by Chandigarh Police for women after 10 pm.”

On being asked if it was part of poll-related preparations, she said, “It isn’t any kind of preparation. It is just that I have started informing people on social media what I have been doing.”

One of the videos posted recently, which shows her riding pillion on a Harley Davidson bike and meeting people at grocery stores and cake shops in the city, is captioned: “Age is just a number”. While giving Rs 26 lakh for outdoor sports activities in Sector 43 Government High School, Kher shot a video sitting with school students there and speaking about giving them facilities to perform well in sports.

Listing her achievements, Kher even posted about getting open-air gyms in villages and street lights. “Har gaon mein open-air gym se lekar, har gali mein light tak, jo kaha wo kiya… My city my people,” says one of the posts having pictures of open-air gyms with logo of ‘Hum fit to India fit’.

In one of the videos posted about Chandigarh Police’s initiative of the pick-and-drop facility for women after 10 pm, Kher writes, “As I have always told you, Chandigarh Police provides a service to ladies, girls and children. That if you’re out in the late of the night and you are unable to avail any public transport, please dial 1091 or dial 100. The PCR will come to pick you up and leave you at your doorstep.”

Caption of another video says, “‘The question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me.’ – Ayn Rand. All the awesome women in #Chandigarh, let’s live this quote. And remember, I’m here for you, and will not let anything come in the way of your achieving your dreams. Yes, late night travel included.”

