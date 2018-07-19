Kirron Kher meets Nitin Gadkari, pushes for Chandigarh Sector 29 flyover

Kirron Kher (Express Photo) Kirron Kher (Express Photo)

Member of Parliament Kirron Kher met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in Delhi on Wednesday and pushed for the flyover at Sector 29. At the meeting, Kher requested Gadkari to personally supervise and get the work expedited so that people may not have to bear any more traffic jams.

“The meeting was just to take the work of the flyover forward and get procedures hastened. Already, a detailed project report in the case is ready. Next stage is that tenders have to be floated and work has to start,” Kher told Chandigarh Newsline.

The subcommittee of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee has already approved a combination of a flyover and an underpass on the Sector 29 stretch.

After the Department of Urban Planning objected to a flyover on the Sector 29 road, consultants had given seven options following which this one was chalked out.

According to officials, it’s a combination of a flyover at a height of about 9 metres on Dakshin Marg for straight movement of traffic, and then, there would be an underpass on Purv Marg below ground level for straight traffic movement and a roundabout at a height of 2.5 metres to facilitate the right movement of traffic and at level free left movement. And, the consultants for the project is M/s Stup.

The urban planning department has raised objections, saying the entire traffic would choke the Sector 32 rotary where a hospital was located and which happened to be a silence zone. However, in the final design, the flyover will end 400 metres before the Sector 32 rotary.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App