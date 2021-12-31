Kirron Kher inaugurates community centre at sector 38

Chandigarh’s Member Parliament, Kirron Kher, on Friday inaugurated a community centre in sector 38-C, in the presence of outgoing Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma, Commissioner of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, Anindita Mitra, and outgoing area councillor, Arun Sood.

While addressing a gathering after the inauguration, Kher said that with the provision of state of art community centres within the city limits, now citizens of Chandigarh can enjoy spacious locations near their residences. She said that provision of all services and facilities — like Senior Citizens room, e-Sampark Centre, gymnasium, library — will be provided at such community centres.

The community centre has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 4.64 crores and is housed in a two-storey building having an area of 1717 square metres. It accommodates a multipurpose hall, kitchen and toilets at the ground floor, bridegroom & bride room, dormitory, store & toilets at the first floor. The terrace at the first floor above the hall is accessible for recreation and social events.