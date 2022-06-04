Kirron Kher faces Opposition fire

The Chandigarh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday launched a protest against UT Member of Parliament, Kirron Kher, for her comments against the party’s councillors where she had called them ‘dunger’(animals). Kher sparked a controversy on Wednesday when she said that she hasn’t ever witnessed such ‘junglipana’ in the General House of the municipality. On Friday, councillors and workers of the AAP, under the leadership of the party’s state president Prem Garg burnt an effigy of Kher for making “indecent and derogatory remarks”, before taking out a protest march from Sector 34 Dussehra Ground to Kamlam, the state BJP headquarters.

The protesters, however, were stopped midway by the police who had set up barricades on the road.

Also read | Congress slams MP Kirron Kher for using unparliamentary words

AAP Councillor Yogesh Dhingra, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, said, “The people of UT elected the AAP as the single largest party… rejecting both BJP and Congress. Yet, the BJP had managed to get its Mayor elected with the connivance of the administration. That was the sheer murder of democracy. It is shameful that MP Kher made such derogatory remarks on our lawful protests. We demand that the MP apologise”.

AAP councillor, Prem Lata, added, “Kher is the MP of this city. The remarks she made about elected representatives is shameful. She should have at least been mindful of the dignity of her post.”

Garg, on the other hand, stated that he could only sympathise with Kher’s mental condition for using abusive words against AAP councillors. “I hope she realises her mistake and apologises. When Kher was using abusive language, Arun Sood, who was sitting by her side, instead of stopping her, was supporting her by smiling,” he said.

On Friday the councillors who took part in the protest were Anju Katyal, Punam, Neha, Jaswinder Kaur, Munavwar, Kuldeep Kumar, Damanpreet, Lakhbir Singh Billu and party leaders PP Ghai and others.