‘Kirpan pierced Sukhbir’s wrist, touched his chest’: Harsimrat recounts Nanded attack

Describing the recent attack on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal inside the gurdwara premises in Nanded as an assault on Sikh principles, his wife and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday said those who attack a person inside a Guru Ghar are “Guru-dokhis” and cowards.

Addressing an annual political conference organised in memory of martyr Karnail Singh Isru of the Goa Liberation struggle at Isru village under Khanna constituency, Kaur made an emotional appeal to people to strengthen the SAD and “snub the forces trying to disturb Punjab’s communal harmony”.

Recounting Thursday’s incident, Kaur said the attacker was standing barely an arm’s length away from the family when they were leaving Gurdwara Mata Saheb Deva Ji Mugat in Nanded after paying obeisance. Kaur, her son, two daughters and a son-in-law were accompanying Sukhbir Singh Badal when the attack happened.