Kiran Choudhry and BJP: Will she, won’t she?

Amid the ongoing political war between MLA Kiran Choudhry and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda camp in Haryana, speculations are rife about Chaudhry cosying up to the saffron party. A close associate of Kiran Choudhry, daughter-in-law of former chief minister Bansi Lal claimed that BJP is keen to take her into the party fold. He added that the Hooda camp also wanted her to join the rival party. Then what is the problem, you may ask. It seems even though the blow hot, blow cold relations between Chaudhry and Hooda are not hidden from anyone, she fancies herself as a true-blue Congress woman and says her DNA doesn’t go well with that of the ruling BJP.

Congress in Jakhar’s heart

The wedding of Congress MLA and hockey Olympian Pargat Singh’s daughter turned out to be a reunion of sorts for Congress-turned-BJP leader Sunil Kumar Jakhar and his former party mates. Jakhar quit Congress after Assembly elections in Punjab to join BJP, and has been carrying the party flag high, specially during the much publicised janta ki assembly. But at the wedding, he was his old, convivial self as he warmly hugged many a Congress leader present at the function. One of the leaders, visibly happy after the ‘japphi’ put it, “He may have changed his political outfit, but there is no change in his heart. He still has Congress in his heart.” Wonder what Jakhar has to say.

Much ado about Bains Saab

A Facebook post by Harcharan Bains, the principal adviser to SAD president Sukhbir Badal, on Tuesday created a big flutter, and triggered speculations that he was severing his long ties with the Badal family. The post by Bains, who has been a close aide of the five-time CM and Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal for decades, read, “Saari umar ik hi bande da hath thoka banke usde har change mande kam nu jaayaz thehraun di bin tankhahon naukri/gulaami – Aj tak taan meri zindagi di atam kahaani bas eni hi hai. Hun es zaalim ton azaadi di ichha hai (All my life I played second fiddle/remained slave to one person and worked to justify his every right or wrong action without getting any salary. Now, I wish to get freedom from this cruel [person].” After the post fuelled a spate of comments, one even welcoming him to BJP, Bains put out a number of clarifications. When ever these didn’t cut ice, he issued a formal press release that among other things said, “That post about my realisation of lifelong slavery had nothing to do with my political career or with my affiliation to Sardar Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Badal and rest.” Bains, a former professor, wrote that not even death could break his relationship with the party, for it’s based on “strong and profound conviction.” Needless to say, all those who thought they were witnessing a very public and dramatic end of a long relationship were left crestfallen. Meanwhile, Bains, who says he doesn’t bring politics into his FB posts, has been wringing his hands ever since. “I have not written a single political post for the last 10 years,” he demurred. Well, but what if politics is in the eyes of the reader?

(Inputs by Sukhbir Siwach, Kanchan Vasdev and Navjeevan Gopal)