Six more bodies recovered from Kinnaur landslide site, toll rises to 23

Six more bodies, including five men and a woman, were recovered Saturday by the search and rescue team working at the spot where a landslide occurred in Nigulsari in district Kinnaur this week.

An SUV and its passengers, feared buried under the rubble, could not be traced so far, with officials stating that it might be possible that the vehicle rolled down with the debris.

The rescue operations, which had been suspended on Friday night, resumed on Saturday around 6 am and by 4 pm, six bodies had been recovered.

So far, 23 bodies have been recovered from the incident site since a massive landslide occurred on Wednesday in Nigulsari where one HRTC bus, an SUV, a truck and two cars got buried under the boulders and debris.

State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta confirmed that six bodies had been retrieved from the rubble at Chaura village on National Highway 5 in Nichar tehsil.

The search and rescue operation for the rest of the nine missing persons is underway, he added.

Meanwhile keeping in view the continuous falling of shooting stones at the sliding point, Nichar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Manmohan Singh ordered to restrict all type of vehicles at this point for the safety of public from 9 pm to 9 am.

In his order issued on Thursday, he stated that the station house officer of Bhawanagar police station would ensure deputing of police force at both ends of the site. On Friday evening, two people were injured after stones falling down a mountainside hit their bus near the area.

The rescue operation is being carried out jointly by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and members of local police and home guards.

(With PTI Inputs)