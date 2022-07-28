scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Kindergarten student diagnosed with HFMD, UT issues advisory

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 28, 2022 3:51:26 am
A student of the kindergarten section of a private school was diagnosed with hand foot and mouth disease (HFMD) here on Wednesday. The school issued an advisory to parents to stay alert and take necessary measures in case their wards develop symptoms like fever, sore throat, or rashes on the hand, foot or mouth.

Prof Surjit Singh, Head, Department of Pediatrics, PGI, said that this is a benign illness, and one need not get alarmed. Dr Vishal Guglani, a senior pediatrician at GMCH-32 said that hand foot, and mouth disease is a monsoon disease that is seen in children these days, and precautions are necessary, especially if someone is in close contact with the infected person. “Keep a distance and keep in touch with your doctor,” said Dr Guglani. According to Dr Neeraj, President of IMA and a pediatrician, this disease is not new, but it spreads very quickly. “All types of viruses become more active in monsoon, and children are more susceptible as they come in close contact, due to which the disease spreads quickly and isolation is needed. There is no cause of worry.”

The Department of Health, UT, has issued the following advisory.

Things to know about HFMD

HFMD, is a contagious illness caused by different viruses. Infants and children younger than five years are more likely to get this disease. However, older children and adults can also get it. HFMD usually starts with a fever, poor appetite, and sore throat. One or two days after the fever starts, painful sores usually develop in the mouth. They begin as small red spots and often become ulcers. The sores are often in the back of the mouth. A skin rash develops over 1 to 2 days. The rash is usually on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet, it may also appear on the knees, elbows, buttocks, or genital area. Persons infected with the viruses that cause HFMD may not get all the symptoms of the disease. They may only get mouth sores or skin rash. HFMD is highly contagious, but usually mild and over within a week and treatment is directed toward the relief of symptoms (fever and sore throat). The viruses that cause HFMD can be found in an infected person’s nose and throat secretions, blister fluid, and stool.

Diagnosis

Depending on how severe the symptoms are, samples from the throat or stool may be collected and sent to a laboratory to test for the virus. The testing facility is available at the Department of Virology, PGI.

Infection control

Proper hygiene including mandatory hand washing after contact with the patient

Personal items such as spoons, cups, and utensils should not be shared and should be properly washed with detergent after use

Articles such as toys contaminated by infected cases are disinfected

Patients with HFMD should be isolated and the usual isolation procedures followed for infection control.

Prevention

There is no vaccine to protect against the viruses that cause HFMD. However, symptomatic treatment can be given.

