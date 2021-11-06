‘Kind-hearted woman, cared about everyone known to her’

THE FACULTY members of University of Business School (UBS) remember Seema Goyal, wife of Prof B B Goyal, as an introvert and full of life, who cared for everyone known to her. It was her dream to see her only child, Parul, become a doctor.

A UBS faculty member said, “Seema Goyal had done her nursing course from Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC), Ludhiana, and had done the job of staff nurse there. She left the job after her marriage with B B Goyal. From the beginning, she wanted to make her daughter a doctor and she encouraged Parul, who is preparing for her MD, a lot.”

“We occasionally interacted in social functions. She was a kind-hearted woman. I would say she was a nice woman, who cared about everyone known to her. I was shocked to learn about her murder on the day of Diwali. It was unexpected,” said another faculty member requesting anonymity.

However, all was not well between the couple as the maternal family members of the victim said the couple had strained relations for a long time.

Deep George, younger brother of Seema, told The Indian Express, “It was the interfaith marriage of my sister with B B Goyal in 1995. We belong to Christian religion. My sister was known as Priscilla George before her marriage with Goyal. The couple had a strained relationship for a long time. Everybody in the two families is aware of it. Even my sister’s husband did not inform us about her murder yesterday. We came to know about the death of my sister from someone else in the late afternoon yesterday. The husband of my sister’s friend informed me about the tragic news. I want to record my statement to the police.”

Deep George is a senior technologist at the Radiologist Department in CMC, Ludhiana. Another maternal relative of the victim said, “We had told Seema to speak against harassment but she always preferred to stay quiet. We came to know about the second marriage of B B Goyal with Seema only yesterday at her house on PU campus.”