Kin of Maur accident victims say no arrests made even after 2 weeks

The accident, which occurred around 10.30 pm near Sandhoa village in Maur constituency of Bathinda, claimed the lives of four inmates, all from Mansa district of Punjab. The accident, which occurred around 10.30 pm near Sandhoa village in Maur constituency of Bathinda, claimed the lives of four inmates, all from Mansa district of Punjab.

Families of four inmates of a Haryana-based drug de-addiction centre, who died in an accident on March 21, have alleged inaction in the case. They said that even after more than 2 weeks of the incident the accused are yet to be arrested.

The accident, which occurred around 10.30 pm near Sandhoa village in Maur constituency of Bathinda, claimed the lives of four inmates, all from Mansa district of Punjab.

According to family members, the four were sent by a de-addiction centre based in Rori village in Sirsa district, to pick up another addict from Maur Kalan village in Bathinda district, nearly 50 km away, without the consent of their parents.