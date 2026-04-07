Kin of Maur accident victims say no arrests made even after 2 weeks

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Families of four inmates of a Haryana-based drug de-addiction centre, who died in an accident on March 21, have alleged inaction in the case. They said that even after more than 2 weeks of the incident the accused are yet to be arrested.
The accident, which occurred around 10.30 pm near Sandhoa village in Maur constituency of Bathinda, claimed the lives of four inmates, all from Mansa district of Punjab.
According to family members, the four were sent by a de-addiction centre based in Rori village in Sirsa district, to pick up another addict from Maur Kalan village in Bathinda district, nearly 50 km away, without the consent of their parents.
On the complaint a family member, Maur police had registered an FIR on March 22 under Section 105 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder against de-addiction centre owner Ranjeet Singh, his associate Arun Kumar and an unidentified person. However, no arrests have been made so far.
He added, “Even after 16 days of the accident, an arrest is yet to be made. They just tell us that they are conducting raids. The car in which they were travelling belonged to one of the deceased and the family had to tow it themselves on April 4 from accident location to Maur police station. Police didn’t even bother to get that vehicle picked from the accident site.”
Another family member said that they are going to meet deputy superintendent of police, Maur, to seek action in the case. “On Saturday, we went to get the car picked and found that air conditioner compressor, battery and tyres of car were missing. On March 21, our son was in Mansa for his cousin’s wedding. At 6.30 pm he got a call from the centre to reach there. He was out of the addiction and used to go to the centre now as a volunteer,” he said, adding that they had no idea that he will be sent to pick another addict.
Family members alleged that all four inmates were sent late at night without any staff supervision, raising serious concerns over the functioning of private de-addiction centres and the safety of patients undergoing treatment.
Meanwhile, Maur police station SHO Tarundeep Singh had earlier confirmed that a case was registered and efforts were underway to arrest the accused. However, families allege that no concrete action has been taken so far. They also claimed that the de-addiction centre at Rori continues to operate while the accused remain absconding.
The Indian Express tried contacting Harjeet Singh, DIG Bathinda range but he wasn’t available for comments.
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