Kin can now transfer money online to Burail inmates

Following the lockdown due to the coronavirus disease, the inmates at Burail jail have been unable to buy grocery items from the jail store after visits from family members were temporarily suspended, which does not allow them to receive money from their relatives anymore.

As a fix, the Burail jail authorities have enabled online money transaction facility for inmates through its website, chdmodeljail.gov.in.

Virat, AIG Jail, said that since the relatives have not been allowed to visit the jail and only e-mulakat, meeting through video conferencing has been allowed, a special method of online money transfer to inmates has been launched on the jail’s website.

Through the application, which is functioning with the support of HDFC bank, the kin of inmates are allowed to be transferred Rs 1,500 per week or Rs 6,000 per month, not exceeding to it. The inmates’ relative can transfer money after filling details of the inmate and their credentials on the website. The amount will be transferred to the Burail jail account and the official managing the bank account will confirm the transfer to the inmate.

