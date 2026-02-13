Killing inside law college: Victim had a dream — ‘Sir, one day I’ll become a judge too’

Things had fallen apart on February 8, the "Propose Day" -- when Prince proposed but Sandeep said no.

Prince Raj, the man who had killed law student Sandeep Kaur and then turned the gun on himself at a Tarn Taran law college on February 9, Thursday succumbed to injuries during treatment.

On Wednesday, Sandeep was cremated.

Things had fallen apart on February 8, the “Propose Day” — when Prince proposed but Sandeep said no.

Sandeep’s elder sister Sumanpreet Kaur said the family had complained to the college management about the behaviour of the accused a week before the incident. However, the administration treated it as ‘normal.’

“On Friday before the murder, the accused crossed all limits. He was extremely disrespectful to Sandeep inside the college premises and even got into a physical scuffle with her. When I told him that we would file a complaint, the accused replied, ‘Do whatever you want; I am not afraid of anyone,’” said Sumanpreet.