Killing inside law college: Victim had a dream — ‘Sir, one day I’ll become a judge too’

Prince Raj succumbs to injuries

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
3 min readAmritsarFeb 13, 2026 12:10 AM IST
Prince Raj, Sandeep Kaur, Tarn Taran law college,Things had fallen apart on February 8, the "Propose Day" -- when Prince proposed but Sandeep said no.
Prince Raj, the man who had killed law student Sandeep Kaur and then turned the gun on himself at a Tarn Taran law college on February 9, Thursday succumbed to injuries during treatment.

On Wednesday, Sandeep was cremated.

Things had fallen apart on February 8, the “Propose Day” — when Prince proposed but Sandeep said no.

Sandeep’s elder sister Sumanpreet Kaur said the family had complained to the college management about the behaviour of the accused a week before the incident. However, the administration treated it as ‘normal.’

“On Friday before the murder, the accused crossed all limits. He was extremely disrespectful to Sandeep inside the college premises and even got into a physical scuffle with her. When I told him that we would file a complaint, the accused replied, ‘Do whatever you want; I am not afraid of anyone,’” said Sumanpreet.

“We tried to meet the college principal on Saturday and Sunday. The college was closed for the weekend. We had to lodge a formal complaint on Monday, but that Monday morning became the last morning of Sandeep’s life,” said Sumanpreet.

Sandeep’s sad story has a bright side as well: In a family of six sisters and one brother, she figured at no. 2. When her father passed away in 2023 due to an electric shock while working at the village’s grain market, troubles started for the family. Due to financial hardships, Sandeep had to quit studies and work as a clerk with advocate Rakesh Raman Arora.

“Sandeep worked with me as an assistant. Seeing how gifted and hardworking she was, I treated her like my own daughter and encouraged her to study law,” he said. He got her admitted to the law college and took responsibility for her fees.

“Sandeep held a deep desire in her heart to become a judge. Whenever she saw young people become judges from my office, she would say, ‘Sir, one day I will become a judge too.'”

A few months ago, Prince began to harass and stalk her. Sandeep shared this with Arora too. “Sandeep had discussed the boy with me. I had talked to the college authorities,” said Arora.

“Sandeep was soft-spoken and responsible daughter, who wanted to be a pillar of support for her sisters,” said Arora.

Sandeep’s elder sister Sumapreet Kaur too studied law from the same college and is pratising law at the Tarn Taran court.

“System failed not only Sandeep Kaur but all the girls going to college or work,” said Labhjit Singh, maternal uncle of Sandeep.

Sandeep’s younger siblings study at a government school while her mother worked as a labourer after her husband’s death.

Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

