Killing of ASIs: Mohali police book criminal’s wife for harbouring him

Sohana police Sunday booked the wife of Jaspreet Singh alias Jassi, one of the culprits named in the FIR regarding killing of two Punjab police ASIs, for allegedly harbouring him.

Jassi’s wife, Lovepreet Kaur, was booked under sections 212 and 216 of the IPC.

The case was registered on the complaint of Sohana SHO, Inspector Bhagwant Singh, who stated that Lovepreet Kaur was pretending to not live with her in-laws, but was actually helping provide shelter to her husband. “She was pretending and, actually, she was in his touch and was harbouring him,” the complainant alleged.

The SHO also alleged that Jaspreet Singh was wanted in connection with an attempt to murder and arms case registered on January 2.

Jaspreet Singh is named among the four criminals who were instrumental in gunning down ASI Bhagwan Singh and ASI Dalwinder Singh in Jagraon at a naka on Saturday.