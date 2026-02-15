63-year-old killed after speeding car rams into his scooter

The accused driver fled the spot. The victim’s family alleged police negligence and demanded his immediate arrest.

By: Express News Service
Chandigarh Feb 15, 2026
About 10 am, while returning home on his scooter, the victim was hit from behind by a speeding car near the Manimajra underbridge.
A 63-year-old man died after a speeding car rammed into his scooter in Manimajra on Saturday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The deceased was identified as Gulshan Kumar, 63, a resident of Manimajra. According to his son Himanshu, Kumar worked at the Sector 26 Mandi and had left home around 4 am as usual. About 10 am, while returning home on his scooter, he was hit from behind by a speeding car near the Manimajra underbridge.

The impact was so severe that Kumar was thrown onto the road divider. Although he was wearing a helmet, he suffered critical injuries and lost consciousness on the spot.

A passersby informed the police control room. A PCR team rushed him to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Himanshu alleged that despite repeated inquiries, the police have not provided any concrete update about the accused driver. He said the family has been pressing the authorities for swift action and the arrest of the culprit.

Police officials at Manimajra police station said the investigation was underway. They were scanning CCTV footage from nearby cameras and questioning eyewitnesses present at the time of the accident to identify the accused driver.

