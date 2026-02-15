63-year-old killed after speeding car rams into his scooter

About 10 am, while returning home on his scooter, the victim was hit from behind by a speeding car near the Manimajra underbridge. (AI-generated image/Gemini)

A 63-year-old man died after a speeding car rammed into his scooter in Manimajra on Saturday.

The accused driver fled the spot. The victim’s family alleged police negligence and demanded his immediate arrest.

The deceased was identified as Gulshan Kumar, 63, a resident of Manimajra. According to his son Himanshu, Kumar worked at the Sector 26 Mandi and had left home around 4 am as usual. About 10 am, while returning home on his scooter, he was hit from behind by a speeding car near the Manimajra underbridge.

The impact was so severe that Kumar was thrown onto the road divider. Although he was wearing a helmet, he suffered critical injuries and lost consciousness on the spot.