Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Four killed in 3 accidents in Mohali; 1 held

The first accident was reported from Khizargarh village on the Zirakpur-Patiala highway when a 40-year-old Desh Raj was crossing the road with his 7-year-old son, Avesh.

The damaged car in Chaomajra, Mohali (Express)

Four people, including a father-son duo, were killed in separate road accidents in the past 24 hours.

The first accident was reported from Khizargarh village on the Zirakpur-Patiala highway when a 40-year-old Desh Raj was crossing the road with his 7-year-old son, Avesh. Both Desh Raj and Avesh were mowed down by a speeding car.

Desh Raj’s wife Tejvati told the police that she along with her husband and son had gone to take part in a langar and when they were returning, a car coming from Banur side mowed down her husband and son.

Both the injured were taken to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where the doctors declared both of them dead.

People gathered at the spot caught the car driver identified as Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj was arrested and a case under sections 304 A (death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against him.

In another incident, Ambala resident Mohan Singh (68) died after his car was hit by an XUV near Chaomajra village on Sunday morning. Mohan Singh was a farmer and had come to Mohali to meet one of his relatives.

The driver of the XUV managed to flee from the spot. Mohan Singh was taken to a private hospital in Sohana where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The third incident was reported from Dera Bassi where a 19-year-old was killed after his car hit a tree.

The deceased was identified as Harman Singh, a resident of Chadiala village. According to the police Harman was returning home after attending a wedding when the incident happened.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 07:32 IST
On Joshimath: Hydropower projects in the Himalaya should be reconsidered given recent crisis

