‘Kill all Indians’: Hate graffiti outside Auckland school sparks outrage, police probe

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Racist graffiti reading “Kill All Indians” was spray-painted in red on a footpath outside Papatoetoe Central School in South Auckland, New Zealand, on April 11, prompting outrage, swift removal, and a police investigation.
The message, reported by locals, was removed shortly after by the Beautification Trust. New Zealand Police said they are treating the incident as a hate-motivated crime and have launched an inquiry.
Inspector Dave Christoffersen told the local the matter was reported as graffiti of a threatening nature found outside the school and that investigations were in the early stages. “We recognise this will be concerning, and we are focused on identifying those responsible,” he said, urging anyone with information to contact police.
The school’s principal, Raj Dullabh, in a statement on Facebook, said that the community was “deeply saddened and offended” by the incident. In a statement, the school board said racism and hate had no place in the institution or wider society, adding that the wellbeing and sense of belonging of students and families remained the top priority.
Indian-origin MP Parmjeet Parmar described the graffiti as “vile and cowardly” and called for swift action. She highlighted the contributions of the Indian community to New Zealand across sectors such as healthcare, education, IT, and small businesses, calling the threats “disgusting” and “deeply hurtful”.
Local councillor Daniel Newman also took to the Facebook to say that the message was particularly disturbing given its location outside a school. He said such a call for violence against an entire ethnic community reflected a deeply troubling mindset and thanked authorities for its prompt removal. He also linked the incident to a broader rise in anti-Indian rhetoric.
Race Relations Commissioner Melissa Derby said such incidents were indicative of growing anti-migrant sentiment and warned that rhetoric of this nature undermines safety and belonging. She said everyone should be able to live, work, and study free from racial harassment.
Members of the Indian community expressed distress over the incident, particularly its potential psychological impact on children. Sher Singh, a Manurewa resident associated with Migrant Rights Network NZ who shared images of the graffiti, said he was deeply angered and worried about its effect on the school community, especially young students exposed to the message.
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