‘Kill all Indians’: Hate graffiti outside Auckland school sparks outrage, police probe

Racist graffiti reading “Kill All Indians” was spray-painted in red on a footpath outside Papatoetoe Central School in South Auckland, New Zealand, on April 11. (Photo: Facebook/Papatoetoe Central School)

Racist graffiti reading “Kill All Indians” was spray-painted in red on a footpath outside Papatoetoe Central School in South Auckland, New Zealand, on April 11, prompting outrage, swift removal, and a police investigation.

The message, reported by locals, was removed shortly after by the Beautification Trust. New Zealand Police said they are treating the incident as a hate-motivated crime and have launched an inquiry.

Inspector Dave Christoffersen told the local the matter was reported as graffiti of a threatening nature found outside the school and that investigations were in the early stages. “We recognise this will be concerning, and we are focused on identifying those responsible,” he said, urging anyone with information to contact police.