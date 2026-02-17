Kila Raipur sports festival begins today; farmers set for cart race, bulls to debut

Banned, debated and nearly forgotten after a decade-long legal freeze, bullock cart racing is set for a dramatic comeback in Ludhiana’s Kila Raipur village on Wednesday. The return of the races at the Kila Raipur Rural Olympics also known as Kila Raipur sports festival after a 12-year hiatus. This festival, scheduled from February 17 to 19, has reopened an old chapter of Punjab’s rural sporting culture — one that many farmers never stopped believing would resume.

Among those waiting patiently for this is Arshdeep Singh (38), a dairy farmer from Lohgarh (Ludhiana).

Bullock cart races were banned in Punjab in 2014 following court orders citing concerns about animal cruelty. Since then, the tracks at Kila Raipur had fallen silent to this sport. This year, after prolonged legislative, administrative and political efforts the races are finally back.

“I made my former bulls participate in these races from 2007 to 2014 and they had won prizes in all the tournaments — at Kila Raipur and in other villages as well,” Arshdeep said. “Even after the race was banned, we never lost hope. I kept training my bulls year after year, hoping the games would restart someday.”

This year, his two bulls — Bholu Kaka and Meena — both four years old, will make their competitive debut with Arshdeep on cart. Bought as calves from Haryana for Rs 30,000 each, they were raised “like my own sons”, he said.

The dairy farmer manages much of their diet from his 20 acres of farm but still spends Rs 1,000-1,500 daily on their feed. “One bull can compete for seven to eight years if taken care of properly,” he said, adding that he never stopped caring for them even when races were banned.

‘Can’t put a price on passion’

Another participant, Satnam Singh Billa (45) from Assi Kalan village, has been waiting just as long. A kabaddi coach by profession, Billa will race with his bulls named Rocket (3) and Bugla (4).

Billa said, “Bulls drink milk, eat soaked black gram, almonds, fruits and desi ghee. We train them for nearly an hour daily, whether or not there is a competition… I have made a stretch for them to run where they practice daily.”

When asked about the cost, Billa said: “Shauk da koi mul nahi hunda (passion has no price)… I raised my bulls… otherwise a good bull can cost up to Rs 20 lakh.”

Bullock cart race rules

The sports department officials said each round will feature four animals, with the top two advancing to the next round. On February 19, the final day, the ‘Super 8’ will compete for the top honours.

The first prize carries Rs 2.5 lakh (Rs 50,000 for the rider), the second Rs 1.9 lakh (Rs 40,000 for the rider) and the third Rs 1.3 lakh (Rs 30,000 for the rider), the sports officials said.

Participation, however, comes with strict conditions. “Without a medical fitness certificate, bulls cannot take part and the minimum age is 2.5 years,” officials said. The officials of the animal husbandry department will carry out the medical examination.

By Monday, 32 candidates had already registered. Most entries are expected on Tuesday once animals arrive at the venue, said Gurwinder Singh, a local organiser.

The races were halted after the Supreme Court’s 2014 ruling prohibiting the use of bulls in entertainment events under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960. Over the years, there were multiple attempts to bring them. In 2019, the Punjab Assembly passed the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Act to allow bullock cart racing. Meanwhile, animal rights activists wrote to the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner and the Punjab Governor seeking strict enforcement of welfare norms.

Ludhiana DC Himanshu Jain said the administration has formed a high-powered committee to ensure compliance with the Animal Welfare Board of India guidelines, the PCA Act and Punjab government instructions.

This year’s sports festival will also feature hockey, kabaddi, athletics, basketball, rural sports and cultural programmes alongside the cart races.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian will inaugurate the games, while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is expected on the final day.