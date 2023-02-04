Kila Raipur sports festival begins: 7-year-old Gunjan, 90-year-old Teja Singh steal the show on day 1

The 83rd Kila Raipur Rural Sports festival kicked off on Friday amid much fanfare. Over 3000 players are expected to take part in several competitions in three days.

Enthusiasm was huge as participation ranged from 7 to 90 year olds. While 90-year-old Teja Singh Phallewal of Phallewal village in Ludhiana participated in the various athletics events on day one, 7-year-old Gunjan from Haryana took part in 1500-m race.

Teja Singh won the prize of Rs 3,000 by coming second in the 100-m race of veterans over 80 years. Teja said, “I have been participating in the races since 1994. Sports festival was organised by Kila Raipur sports society (Patti Suhaviya) and the members of sports society and they told me that I created Asia records in races of over 70 and 75 years of age. I love sports and will continue to participate in such events till his last breath,” said Teja, who is a farmer and and a recognisable face in sports festivals.

On the other hand, Gunjan’s father Pawan Kumar is a wrestler but is taking training from her paternal uncle Neeraj. She started participating in athletic events when she was just 5 years old, said Neeraj. While Gunjan has won many prizes earlier, she could not win a medal in Kila Raipur this year. But she won hearts and was applauded by a lot of people.

Chief guest Gill MLA Jeevan Singh Sangowal inaugurated the festival by starting the hockey match and by releasing balloons in the sky. He said, “Under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Mann, sports activities are being revived to make the state colourful. Kila Raipur Games are symbol of sports culture of Punjab. All possible help will be provided by the Punjab government to expand the horizon of these games.”

The team of Lok Rang Malwai Gidhe presented various folk dances of Punjab. Miri-Piri Gatka Akhara Chaminda (Ludhiana) showcased the essence of Gatka. In the first hockey match, Rampur Hockey Academy defeated host Kila Raipur team by 2-1 goals. Apart from this, the preliminary round competitions of trolley back, trolley emptying and tug-of-war were conducted.

Khaju Ram Dhanaula of Barnala stood first and Teja Singh Phallewal stood second in the 80-year-old men’s race. Surinderpal Singh of Hoshiarpur stood first, Satpal Bura of Haryana stood second while Lakhvir Singh stood third in 65 to 70 age group races.

Renu Rani of Sangrur stood first, Mandeep Kaur of Bathinda second and Ramanjit Kaur of Sangrur stood third in girls’ 1500m race. In the boys’ 1500m race, Varinder Singh of Ludhiana stood first, followed by Jagdev Singh of Jalandhar and Prabhjot Singh of Sangrur.

All the winning athletes were given cash prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively.