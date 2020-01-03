‘Kids of only those who pay power bills will be allowed to take exams’: Haryana minister

“My statement was projected in a wrong manner,” Ranjit Chautala said. “My statement was projected in a wrong manner,” Ranjit Chautala said.

SOON AFTER after his purported statement in Sirsa that “children of only those people who have paid their electricity bills shall be allowed to take exams” invited criticism from various quarters Thursday, Haryana’s Power Minister Ranjit Chautala said he was “projected in a wrong manner”.

He issued a statement saying, “My statement was projected in a wrong manner. All I said was that, like a ‘no dues’ certificate is required for contesting elections, what if a similar condition is imposed for children before they take competitive examinations. The entire purpose of saying it was to encourage people to paying their electricity dues on time. The government has no plans of imposing any such condition on the students in Haryana, nor there has been any such discussion on it at the government level.”

Chautala added that an “electricity panchayat” is being organised at Hisar on January 5. “Around 30 panchayats of Hisar and Fatehabad have been called to attend it so that awareness can be spread on the necessity and mandatory requirement of paying electricity dues. The panchayats shall be urged to motivate and educate people of their respective villages to pay their electricity dues on time,” he said.

Haryana’s power discoms have an outstanding amount of over Rs 7,000 crore that has yet not been paid by consumers including farmers, commercial and domestic users as well as several government-owned bodies. This includes a maximum default on payment by the domestic user category, which amounts to over Rs 5,000 crore.

