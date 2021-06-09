Kidney transplant of US citizen using fake docs: DA asks police to involve health dept in probe

Meanwhile, the DA's report had stated that the matter must be brought to the notice of the Director Health and Family Welfare.

The case of kidney transplant of a USA citizen in Mohali by using a fake Aadhar card will also be probed by the Health department officials. The District Attorney (Legal) asked Mohali police officials on Tuesday to write to the Director of Health and Family Welfare about the case, so that more facts are brought to the fore.

Phase VIII police on Monday had booked USA citizen Harjeet Singh and another person named Surinder Singh for allegedly using a fake Aadhar Card for getting Harjeet’s kidney transplant operation done. In his fake documents, Harjeet Singh had mentioned that Surinder Singh is his father, however, complainant Paramjeet Singh alleged that Harjeet Singh’s father is Resham Singh, who is settled in California, USA.

Meanwhile, the DA’s report had stated that the matter must be brought to the notice of the Director Health and Family Welfare. The report also mentioned that Surinder Singh, who donated his kidney to Harjeet Singh, had used fake documents pertaining to police verification and he had submitted those documents to a private hospital at Phase VIII in June 2019 for kidney donation.

The complainant in the case, Paramjeet Singh told The Indian Express that use of the fake documents by Harjeet Singh indicated towards a kidney scam, as neither the hospital nor the police had raised any suspicion on the entire process. He added that the accused had even used fake police verification documents in the hospital. “The role of a Phagwara-based woman must also be probed as she had helped Harjeet in arranging the kidney donor. It is a big scam,” said Paramjeet.

He further added that kidney transplant is done is blood relation and a proper medical board must be constituted for allowing it, thus, in this case the role of all the people responsible for keeping a check must be probed. Paramjeet Singh’s daughter is married to Harjeet, a USA citizen and the couple has a strained marriage.