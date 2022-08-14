Kidnapping case filed over 2 years ago: Punjab and Haryana HC asks CP Amritsar to file affidavit explaining delay in submitting challan

August 14, 2022 7:21:32 am
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, to file an affidavit explaining the delay in filing a status report/reply and challan in a kidnapping case registered more than two years ago. The order was passed by a bench of Justice Deepak Sibal. The HC was hearing a petition filed against the State of Punjab.
The petitioner’s counsel – S K Gupta – was seeking quashing of the FIR under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage…) of the IPC registered against his client at Chheharta police station in Amritsar district.
Gupta submitted that his client (the petitioner) and the complainant’s daughter were living happily as friends after she left her home following attempts to forcibly marry her off. The girl’s father (complainant), subsequently, lodged a false FIR against the petitioner, Gupta contended. The petitioner’s counsel further contended that the final investigation report or challan under Section 173 of the CrPC, too, has not been filed in spite of the fact that the FIR was registered on November 5, 2019. The bench adjourned the hearing in the case to August 22. Justice Sibal ordered, “Let Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, file his own affidavit explaining the delay in the filing of the status report/reply and the challan. The same be filed before the adjourned date.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'
Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rushdie told German magazine his life is now 'relatively normal'
Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening
'This is no way for a free society to behave': Salman Rushdie wrote to Rajiv Gandhi after ban on 'The Satanic Verses'
'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'
Let’s cry after mixed doubles match: How Sharath Kamal comforted Sreeja after loss
Latest News
Beef biryani stalls emerge at Chennai food fest
Lakes of Bengaluru: Rejuvenated in 2017, Kowdenahalli lake is once again in dire need of attention
Know Your City: Meese Thimmaiah – Bengaluru’s beloved cop who became its traffic police mascot
Union Minister Sonowal inaugurates new head quarters for CCRS in Chennai
Chennai power cut today: Parts of Chennai to face power cut today, here’s the full list
How childhood friends and stories of Partition rekindle a hope and make us determined to blur the lines that divide us
As India turns 75, a look-back at the defining cultural moments that shaped it
Missing now in India’s constitutional journey: parliamentary activism
SGPC protests in Punjab, Haryana to demand release of Sikh prisoners
When Akal Takht issued an edict for military training
‘Azadi sasti nahi mili…but colour of rulers changed from white to brown’
Canada’s high study visa rejection rate and why it may shoot up