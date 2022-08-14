Kidnapping case filed over 2 years ago: Punjab and Haryana HC asks CP Amritsar to file affidavit explaining delay in submitting challan

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, to file an affidavit explaining the delay in filing a status report/reply and challan in a kidnapping case registered more than two years ago. The order was passed by a bench of Justice Deepak Sibal. The HC was hearing a petition filed against the State of Punjab.

The petitioner’s counsel – S K Gupta – was seeking quashing of the FIR under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage…) of the IPC registered against his client at Chheharta police station in Amritsar district.

Gupta submitted that his client (the petitioner) and the complainant’s daughter were living happily as friends after she left her home following attempts to forcibly marry her off. The girl’s father (complainant), subsequently, lodged a false FIR against the petitioner, Gupta contended. The petitioner’s counsel further contended that the final investigation report or challan under Section 173 of the CrPC, too, has not been filed in spite of the fact that the FIR was registered on November 5, 2019. The bench adjourned the hearing in the case to August 22. Justice Sibal ordered, “Let Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, file his own affidavit explaining the delay in the filing of the status report/reply and the challan. The same be filed before the adjourned date.”