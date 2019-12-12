Kidnapping of 11-year-old girl: Chandigarh court raps police, says ‘investigating agency shirking duty’

The police submitted the untrace report, mentioning that “complainant has appeared and suffered a statement to the effect that he is satisfied with the police investigation and has no objection if the untrace report is accepted”. The police submitted the untrace report, mentioning that “complainant has appeared and suffered a statement to the effect that he is satisfied with the police investigation and has no objection if the untrace report is accepted”.

The district court of Chandigarh has rapped the Chandigarh Police over an untrace report filed in the case of kidnapping of a minor girl. The court while rejecting the report filed by police have observed “…investigating agency is shirking its duty by not tracing the accused and by simply filing untrace report…”

The court of Meenakshi Gupta JMIC (Judicial Magistrate First Class) have returned the untrace report to the office of SSP, Chandigarh with the direction to further investigate the case.

The case pertains to March 10, 2018, when the 11-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from outside her home in Sector 44-B, by three unidentified persons in a car. The kidnappers drove with the girl around the city in the car for nearly two-and-a-half hours. The girl finally managed to bite the hand of one of them, open the door and jump out of the moving car at Sector 27, Chandigarh. The girl then borrowed the mobile phone from a passer-by and contacted her parents. Police registered a FIR under section 363 (kidnapping), 364 A (kidnapping for ransom, etc.) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

However, the police submitted the untrace report, mentioning that “complainant has appeared and suffered a statement to the effect that he is satisfied with the police investigation and has no objection if the untrace report is accepted”.

The court held that from the perusal of the FIR it transpires that there is major offence which is kidnapping of minor. “The investigation appears to be incomplete. It also appears the investigating agency is shirking its duty by not tracing the accused and by simply filing untrace report.” DSP Neha Yadav said that there “is never any harm in re-looking into the file.”

