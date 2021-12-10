Kickbacks, sacrilege, drug STF report…: Ministers Randhawa and Rana Gurjeet slug it out in Cabinet

The politically sensitive issues of the delay in Bargari sacrilege case, the drug menace and posting of the district police chiefs led to a heated exchange of words between Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Cabinet Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh during a crucial Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Thursday.

As the arguments did not seem to end, Channi ended the meeting and asked the ministers to gather at his official residence late in the evening. The meeting was going on till the filing of this report.

During the Cabinet, it is learnt that a livid Randhawa, who is also the Home Minister, confronted Technical Education and Employment Generation Minister Rana Gurjeet stating that he was levelling allegations of kick-backs for posting of SSPs and DSPs in the state. “Randhawa was looking at Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa for a validation that Rana Gurjeet was levelling allegations of kick-backs in police transfers and postings. To this, Rana Gurjeet accepted it himself saying he had been stating it as a matter of fact,” a source told The Indian Express.

The heated exchange took place in the Punjab Bhawan, the venue of the meeting, after the ministers sent the officials out. The argument could be heard outside the committee hall, following which the closing of doors was ordered.

On the allegations, it is learnt, Randhawa said that he was the minister at the helm of affairs and Rana Gurjeet was blotting his reputation. “The matter did not need here. CM then intervened and said that all SSPs and DSPs were posted after taking local MLAs into confidence. He then asked Razia Sultana if the SSP in Malerkotla was appointed at her recommendation or not. To this, Razia replied in the affirmative but opened another front by saying that she wanted to know who had sent the SSP to see former CM Capt Amarinder Singh.”

All this while, Randhawa and Rana Gurjeet continued with their arguments as the latter asked the former to explain why no action was being taken in Bargari sacrilege and drugs issue and why the STF report was not being made public, the source said.

The issue of Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Navtej Cheema not allowing Rana Gurjeet to hold a function in his constituency was also raised. “Rana Gurjeet held Randhawa responsible for not booking Cheema for removing the tent put up his supporters ahead of the function.”

“To this Randhawa told Rana Gurjeet that it was the police who had to register a case not the minister. Randhawa even accused Rana Gurjeet of not speaking against Amarinder while referring to his statement that he respected the former CM as a political leader,” the source added.

Rana Gurjeet did not respond to phone calls while Randhawa said “nothing of this sort happened in the meeting.”