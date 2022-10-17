Khushwant Singh Literary Festival finale | ‘Partition hasn’t taken place in many heads’: Geetanjali Shree

A mix of ideas and reflections marked the grand finale of the three-day Khushwant Singh Literary Festival, held in Kasauli. The first session was titled, ‘Zikr: In the Light and Shade of Time,’ with Muzaffar Ali in conversation with Nonica Datta on his autobiography, which chronicles his journey as a poet, filmmaker, artist, philosopher and the connections which have shaped his work.

A highlight of the concluding day was a session with author Geetanjali Shree who talked about her the 2022 International Booker Prize-winning book Tomb of Sand, which was translated to English by Daisy Rockwell, from the Hindi title Ret Samadhi. It is the first Hindi novel to be awarded the Booker Prize. The book is the first in any Indian language to win the award. It tells the story of an octogenarian and her battle with depression after the death of her husband and how she comes out of it, to forge new friendships, crossing borders, travel to Pakistan to confront the ghosts from Partition and relooking at herself as a mother, woman, and feminist.

Talking about the book Shree says she did not have any clear intentions about writing a novel about a major theme.

“My way of writing is that I like to start with curiosity about a mundane event. In this case, it was about an elderly woman turning her back on life. A very mundane image that we see all the time and that stayed with me. The borderline between the mundane and epic is a thin line. There’s this woman in the book, a small one, standing at the time of the day when the shadow lengthens, so it’s a small image that is going into a long past. For me, that happens very naturally, but something small always connects to something big. I must find the quiet and the place for a story to emerge and it starts small but develops into bigger things.”

As for the subject of Partition, Shree says she speaks for a lot of us when she says that the Partition is not yet over, for there are so many of us who are from different places, and are confused. “The border has been created politically and I feel a lot of us do not accept it. It is something that has been forced down politically and it finds its way into this book as well. The Partition has not taken place in many heads, and it is not complete,” she says.

Speaking about the process of writing the novel, the author reflected that though it just flowed, the fun really is in the process and how it will lead to the whole structure. “But there were also times when I felt stuck and did not know how to proceed. It took 8-9 years, and I don’t work with an agenda. I was not in a hurry, and I could just go on and on,” she says. Shree adds that she does few things consciously and it is very natural for her to include women in the book, though the son in the book has a special place as well.