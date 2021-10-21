Khushwant Singh Lit Fest to begin on October 22

It has been an interesting and exciting journey for the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival (KSLF) that started in 2012 to celebrate and disseminate the ideas and thoughts that personified eminent author and journalist Khushwant Singh. This year, as the online decennial edition of the KSLF is unveiled on October 22, it will be turning a new leaf around with the theme, ‘The Second Becoming.’

Author and journalist Rahul Singh, son of Khushwant Singh who has been mentoring the KSLF, said the theme, The Second Becoming, is momentous in many ways as it would call for positive growth and action in a manner that we have a second chance on this planet to churn out positivity built on opportunities and collective endeavour. “To underline it more emphatically, The Second Becoming is time for us all to deliberate on how to make this planet a better place to live and thrive for the entire humanity. It is in fact, also an opportunity to look at things differently and harness the impulse of change.”

The three-day KSLF from October 22 to 24 (6:30 pm to 9:15 pm) would host celebrated authors, writers and speakers like Amitav Ghosh, Vikram Seth, David Loyn, Fakir Sayed Aijazuddin, Pavan Varma, Eleanor Nesbitt, Sarbpreet Singh, Priya Atwal, Suhasini Haider, Bachi Karkaria, Devaki Jain, Jocelyn Zuckerman, Bittu Sahgal, among others.

Elaborating further, Rahul said that KSLF had been a meeting of minds to celebrate the power of ideas that can transform our lives by raising awareness of causes Khushwant Singh believed in – women’s role in the society, Indo–Pakistan friendship, preservation of our fragile ecology etc. Dedicated to the girl child, ecology of Kasauli and the great Indian soldier, the KSLF holds the distinction of being a literature festival named after a celebrated person. For details, please access kslitfest.com.