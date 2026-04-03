Congress leader Khushbaz Jattana dies in hit-and-run accident in Sonipat

Punjab Congress leader Khushbaz Singh Jattana (47) and his driver Parminder were killed on Thursday evening after a speeding truck rammed into their stationary SUV on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near the Jakholi toll plaza in Haryana’s Sonipat district. Jattana’s gunman, Head Constable Karandeep Singh, was critically injured and admitted to a private hospital in Sonipat. The truck driver fled the spot, and a manhunt was launched to nab him.

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According to the police, the incident took place around 6.15 pm when Jattana, his driver, gunman and a mechanic had stopped to change a flat tyre. Jattana and the gunman had stepped out of the vehicle while the driver and mechanic were working on it. An incoming truck hit the group and the SUV. Jattana and Parminder died on the spot.