Khemka among 9 IAS officers transferred

Senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka was among nine IAS and two IPS officers transferred by the Haryana government on Sunday. Khemka, 53, who is a 1991-batch IAS officer, was currently Principal Secretary, Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Department. Now, he has been sent to Haryana Science and Technology Department as it Principal Secretary.

The transfer comes a day after publication of Khemka’s interaction with The Indian Express on Aravallis land consolidation in which he had pointed out that “it will fuel the greed of land sharks”.

However, in the transfer order issued by Chief Secretary D S Dhesi on Sunday, the government did not mention any reason behind the move. “A copy is forwarded to the officers concerned for information and necessary action,” the order read. Dhesi was not available for comments, while Haryana BJP spokesperson Raman Malik said, “He (Khemka) is a good man. I hope he brings new dimensions to science and technology in the state.”

On Saturday, Khemka had stated, “Close to 80 per cent of the land concerned is hills and forests of the Aravallis, which will be destroyed in the name of consolidation. Big private interests will take over common property resources and destroy the already fragile environment of the NCR.

“Consolidation proceedings in the eco-fragile zone of Aravalli will not increase agricultural productivity, but fuel greed of land sharks. Inquiry into land purchases will unravel the truth,” he had said.