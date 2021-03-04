Khelo India Youth Games: Host Haryana discusses plan of action with Centre, SAI

On Wednesday, Sandeep Singh, Haryana Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs met Ravi Mital, Secretary (Sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in New Delhi along with SAI officials and had detailed discussions about successful hosting of the event in Haryana. (Twitter/@Kheloindia)

With less than a year remaining for Haryana to host the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games, Haryana Sports Department has started the process of coordinating with the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the Sports Authority of India to finalise the plans for hosting of the multi-game event at Panchkula and surrounding cities.

On Wednesday, Sandeep Singh, Haryana Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs met Ravi Mital, Secretary (Sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in New Delhi along with SAI officials and had detailed discussions about successful hosting of the event in Haryana.

“I met secretary (sports) and officials from SAI in New Delhi today to discuss about the Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Haryana in November-December later this year. Apart from discussing about the final dates, launch of mascot and other things, we also discussed about the venues and the general process about hosting the games. Since Haryana is the host, the Haryana Sports Department and SAI have to work together and coordinate ahead of such a big event and I am glad that we have started work much ahead of the games,” shared Singh while talking with The Indian Express.



While Punjab had hosted the national games in 2011, this will be for the first time that Haryana will play host to a multi-game event. The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games were held in January-February last year and more than 10,000 players and officials were part of the event.

While Haryana had topped the medal tally with a total of 108 medals in the first edition of the games at Delhi in 2018, the stated finished at the second spot in the last two editions of the games.

While Panchkula will host most of the events, Singh said neighbouring cities like Ambala, Shahbad, Kurukshetra and Karnal will host some of the events in the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games.

“Apart from Panchkula, we will host some of the events at Ambala, Shahbad, Karnal and Kurukshetra. The swimming complex at Ambala will be completed in April and the gymnastics complex has been completed. At Shahbad, the new astro-turf has been laid and the focus will be on complete the renovation work at other venues in the next 3-4 months. The budget to be presented in this month’s Vidhan Sabha session will also have allocation of funds for the games and all the pending works will be completed,” added Singh.

While the number of Covid-19 cases in Haryana has seen a slight surge in last few weeks, Singh is confident that the sports department will tackle the assembling of players from all over India. Haryana has also appointed IPS officer Pankaj Nain as OSD for Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

“Last month, Panchkula hosted the Senior National Table Tennis Championship, where more than 700 players and officials took part and Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted daily by the Haryana government medical staff. Prior to the Khelo India Games, Tokyo Olympics will be held in Japan and we will keenly follow their arrangements and measures. We will also have discussions with SAI officials about the recent hosting of Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg and all these inputs will help us.



IPS Pankaj Nain will work along with the Haryana sports department officials and coordinate for all the things with SAI too. While we cannot say anything about the situation at the time of the hosting of the games, we will coordinate and access preparations and medical arrangements to be made regularly,” said Singh.