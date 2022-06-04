Khelo India Youth games: Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh score wins in kabaddi

Hosts Haryana scored a 60-24 win over Punjab in the girls’ kabaddi competition during the opening fixtures of Khelo India Youth Games that kicked off at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Sector 3, on Friday.

In another match in the same category, Andhra Pradesh scored a 40-28 win over Chandigarh. In the boys’s kabaddi, Uttar Pradesh scored a 52-36 win over Punjab, while Himachal Pradesh scored a 77-15 win over Chandigarh.

In the volleyball competition, Uttar Pradesh scored a 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-15) win over Chhattisgarh, while Haryana scored a 3-1 (25-19, 26-24, 15-25, 26-24) over Tamil Nadu in the boy’s category. In the girls’ category of the same event, West Bengal scored a 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-12) win over Uttar Pradesh, while Kerala scored a 3-2 (25-12; 20-25; 25-15; 19-25; 15-12) win over Chhattisgarh.