Thursday, June 09, 2022
Khelo India: Haryana girl discus thrower sets new record, pushes state to highest spot on medal tally

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Haryan has a total of 87 medals to its name. Maharashtra stands second with a total of 73 medals, 26 of which are gold.

Written by Nitin Sharma | Chandigarh |
June 9, 2022 5:57:04 am
khelo india youth games medal tallySixteen-year-old Deepika from Bangaon village (Fatehabad) broke the previous national youth record of 50.21m set in 2014 by Pushpa Jakhar. (Express Photo)

Minutes before Deepika won the 30th gold medal for Haryana while setting a new record throw in girls’ discus throw event, 18-year-old Mohit won Haryana 29th gold medal with a timing of 13.62 seconds in the boys’ 110 metre hurdles event during the Khelo India Youth Games on Wednesday.

“While my father (Subash) runs the Kailayat village footwear shop, nobody in the village had seen sprint shoes or an athletics kit. When I chose to run, my father would try to save money and get me sports shoes from Kaithal. My father wanted to see me compete but could not do so as he had to manage the shop. But I am sure he will be displaying my gold at his shop once I return home,” said Mohit while talking to The Indian Express.

Sixteen-year-old Deepika from Bangaon village (Fatehabad) broke the previous national youth record of 50.21m set in 2014 by Pushpa Jakhar. This comes right after she broke the U-16 national record at a championship in Delhi last October.

“My father, Hanuman Singh, is a physical education teacher at a government school and that was the reason I chose athletics. The U-16 national record in Delhi last year motivated me a lot…breaking an eight year record feels special for me. I hope Haryana maintains the top position in the medal tally,” said Deepika.

While wrestlers Antim and Pulkit won a gold medal each girls’ category, Sagar and Sahil won gold medal in boys’ wrestling freestyle 80 kg and Greco Roman 92kg event respectively apart from weightlifter Jyoti Yadav winning the gold medal in girls’ 76 kg event; Haryan has a total of 87 medals to its name. Maharashtra stands second with a total of 73 medals, 26 of which are gold.

In the boys’ discus throw event, Punjab youngster 18-year-old Shubhkarman Singh Ghotra set a new record – 60.78m – at the Khelo India Youth Games. This is his Ghotra’s second medal, the being a bronze he got in Guwahati in 2020.
“I started athletics on the insistence of my father (Sukhwinder Singh -national javelin thrower). Initially I started in javelin throw but an injury made me switch to shot put. While I won a medal in junior nationals in shoot out in 2019, I decided to switch to discus throw. To make a new Khelo India record and the feat being watched by my parents is a special feeling for me,” said Shubhkarman.

