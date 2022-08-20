Khattar’s minister, a JJP man, says govt ‘patronising drug mafia’, ‘protecting corrupt’

A Cabinet minister in Haryana opened a fresh front against the Manohar lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government in state accusing it of “patronising drug mafia” and “protecting the corrupt” by not ordering probes into the “scandals worth crores of rupees”.

Jannayak Janata Party’s Devender Singh Babli, who was inducted in the Cabinet in December last year, in an apparent reference to his rival and BJP’s former state president Subhash Barala, urged the electorate in Tohana in particular, and Haryana in general, to wage a war against corruption saying people should “blacken the faces of corrupt politicians” and even “tear their clothes”, if they [people] want to fight for their rights.

Babli had defeated Barala from Tohana in Fatehabad in the 2019 Assembly election. Falling short of the majority mark, the BJP entered into a post-poll alliance with the JJP to formed government.

In a video shot earlier this week in Tohana city, Babli, in an indirect attack on Barala, said: “Till the time Babli is seated here, he would not let anybody do anything wrong. A lot of scams have taken place here in the past that have been brushed under the carpet. Illegal buildings have come up in Tohana. There are people who have built assets worth Rs 500 crore in Tohana”.

Babli blamed it (corruption) on “the weakness of the government”. “If the government is protecting them or their masters are providing patronage to them for exploitation of common people, the Constitution does not allow it. This electorate is wise…there will be elections in the next 2.5 years. People who are trying to make a back-door entry, those who want to exploit people of Tohana and this state and suck their blood like leeches…political people…officers… A syndicate is functioning. Babli is alone in raising voice against corruption. Isn’t there any other minister in any other department? Isn’t the government functional in Haryana,” he asked.

The minister urged “common people to start blackening faces of such corrupt people, to start tearing their clothes off” and “then only you all will be able to fight for your rights”.

He said he has begun the fight as a commander of people of Tohana. “But, this battle will have to be fought by all the people of Haryana and all such corrupt people will have to be thrown out of the politics. These are such people; whenever you give them a chance, they will sting you like a scorpion, they will suck your blood like leeches”.

Reached out by The Indian Express, Babli justified his comments. “I did not say anything wrong. I am pained to see how this system is functioning. Scams worth crores have happened during the tenure of my political opponent [Barala] in the municipal committee here [in Tohana]. Despite my raising the issue, no inquiry has been conducted. Why isn’t a vigilance probe marked in such scams? This man [Barala] is running a syndicate here. Inquiries regarding embezzlement of crores of rupees in municipal committee during his [Barala’s] tenure are lying pending. He is even misusing CM’s name. He is doing all this definitely at somebody’s behest.”

Asked if he had raised these issues with Khattar or his party leaders and deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Barala said, “Hon’ble CM is our elder. I brought it to his notice and he assured me that nobody would interfere in my work in the constituency. But, this man [Barala] did not mend his ways. What else I could do? People of this constituency have rejected him [Barala]. He is not even the party’s state president anymore. Yet, when I am raising the issue of corruption, why isn’t the government probing it? He even got an attack on me. I fear that he would get me shot dead one day”.

Barala, meanwhikle, refuted all the allegations. “Saying such things without any substance is not good, especially for an elected representative. He is part of the government. If he has any proof, he should take it up with the government and get any inquiry conducted. I am a tested, old and committed party worker of BJP and such things [corruption or running a syndicate] do not happen in BJP. Rather, there is another video that is going viral in which

he [Babli] and his brother are openly hurling abuses at me in full public view. There are women also standing there.

Is it good on his part to be using such a language as a public representative? I have fought elections, have won and lost too; but have never used such unparliamentary language against anybody,” Barala said talking to The Indian Express.