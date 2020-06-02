Khattar woos top Japanese investors, CEOs; talks of ‘heart to heart connect’

HARYANA CHIEF Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday held a video conference with 35 top Japanese investors and CEOs of Japanese companies. HARYANA CHIEF Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday held a video conference with 35 top Japanese investors and CEOs of Japanese companies.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday held a video conference with 35 top Japanese investors and CEOs of Japanese companies.

“One thing that has surely not changed in the newfangled post-corona world, is the strength of the Japan-Haryana heart to heart connect. This was the consensus conclusion in the video conference chaired jointly by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Satoshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India, here today organized by JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization),” a state government spokesperson said.

“While describing Haryana as a favourite destination for foreign investors, a large number of leading Japanese companies including Honda, Maruti Suzuki, Canon, Daiken, NEC Technologies, Mitsui, Unicharm, Munjal Kiriu who already have their bases in Haryana evinced keen interest in making further investments in the state through expanding their industrial units,” the state government said in a statement.

“The chief minister shared various new initiatives taken by the state government to woo foreign investors including allotment of land to manufacturing units on lease basis and the upcoming Enterprises Promotion Policy – 2020 which would be the best policy in the country,” the spokesperson added.

From March to May, the state government had set up three brand new departments — department of MSMEs, housing for all and citizen resources information. “Also, addressing the concern of high land prices, we have added a new investor friendly element of land allotment for manufacturing units on lease basis,” Khattar said at the video conference.

Khattar added, “Some investors were talking about VIP countries (Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines). My team is now focusing not just on the investor satisfaction, but on customer delight. We are not just limited to B to B (business to business) or G to B (government to business) or G to G (government to government) relationship. Haryana is the land of Gita and we believe in H to H relationship that is heart to heart connect.”

“Haryana is witnessing large expression of investment interests coming from Japanese companies. State government has recently established separate departments for foreign cooperation, MSME sector for their help and continued support,” Khattar said.

