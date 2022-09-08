Khattar, Vij review law and order in state, instruct Haryana Police to step up action against organised crime

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, and the state’s home minister Anil Vij held a meeting with senior police officers on Thursday at Haryana Police Headquarters, wherein instructions were passed to launch a crackdown against organised crime.

Instructing the top brass of the police — led by Haryana DGP PK Agrawal — to take stricter actions against organized crime and to tighten the noose on criminals, Khattar said, “Creating a safe environment for people in Haryana is the key focus area for the government.

Ensuring good law and order situation is an important part of this process. Control on crime and favourable law and order situation also gives an impetus to the development of state, as it encourages the public to invest their capital and energies in the state”.

Highlighting the government’s policy of zero tolerance of crime, Khattar added, “Police officers posted in the field should focus on preparing and implementing effective strategies against gangsters, miscreants and drug peddlers. Police should perform their duty without any pressure, and only be guided by law and public interest so as to instill fear in the mind of criminals and a sense of security among law-abiding citizens”.

Taking stock of the prevailing cyber-crime situation, Khattar said, “With passage of time, the modus operandi of criminals have also changed. There have been an increase in number of complaints related to cybercrime.”

He then directed the DGP to further strengthen the cyber infrastructure in order to curb increasing offences.

“All field police units and the State Narcotics Control Bureau are working together to effectively deal with drug peddlers in the state.

Officers must maintain special vigil for the security of women and take stern action against offenders in this regard,” Khattar said.

“Appreciating the new initiatives of Haryana Police, the Chief Minister said that the state police’s continuous action against criminals and anti-social elements has increased the public confidence. Carrying this forward, maximum police presence in the field should be ensured to deter criminals. Special operations should also be launched for the arrest of most wanted criminals, proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers, as well as for recovery of illegal weapons so that the crime rate can be further reduced.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Anil Vij asked police officers to ensure that the directives given in the meeting are followed so that the law and order situation improves even further, a state government spokesperson said.