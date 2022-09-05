Khattar to set up body to review transparency in projects

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of as many as 174 projects worth Rs 2000 crore. He also announced to constitute a Quality Control Authority for transparency and fix accountability in government projects.

The QCA will conduct a regular review of all the developmental projects of the government and ensure to take required action against the officers concerned if any lapse is found on their part.

Khattar made these announcements after virtually inaugurating and laying foundation stones of the projects at a programme organised at Dr Mangal Sen auditorium in Karnal Sunday.

“Engineering Works Portal started by the government has increased transparency in the allocation of government projects and now the tender for construction works is floated online. Through this, the contractors will be able to fill their quotations and they will not have to make frequent rounds to meet the officers concerned to get their work done,” he added.

“We will develop a portal system in which the public will share information about the quality, corruption, mixing, or sub-standard construction of the projects with the government. After receiving such information, a preliminary examination will be done and strict action as per government rules will be ensured against those found guilty. If needed, reconstruction of such a project will be considered”, Khattar said.

The 174 projects launched were in the field of education, health, irrigation, road transport and infrastructure development. Parallel programmes coinciding CM’s announcements were held in various districts that were attended by ministers, Members of Parliament and MLAs.

“Among the projects that the CM inaugurated and laid foundation stone include nine projects worth Rs 128 crore of the Revenue Department, six projects worth Rs 22 crore of Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad, seven projects costing Rs. 28 crore of Education Department and two projects each of Higher Education Technical Education Department worth Rs. nine crore and Rs. eight crores respectively… While 37 projects costing Rs 375 crore of HVPNL, DHBVN and UHBVN, 19 projects costing Rs. 439 crore of PWD (B&R) Department, 2 projects costing Rs. 146 crore of Haryana State Roads and Bridges Development Corporation Ltd (among others) …”a government spokesperson said.