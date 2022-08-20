Khattar to lay foundation stone of Regional Research Centre, Kharkhari, tomorrow

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will lay the foundation stone of Regional Research Centre at Kharkhari in Bhiwani on August 21 and will participate in a seminar on horticulture crops.
The CM will also lay the foundation stone of Haryana Animal Science Centre, Bahl, of Lala Lajpat Rai Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister J P Dalal; MP Dharambir Singh and Vice-Chancellor, Maharana Pratap Horticulture University, Karnal, Professor Samar Singh will be present.
“Regional Research Centre, Kharkhari, will conduct research work on all subjects related to horticulture production, which will also include collection of varieties of fruits, vegetables, medicinal and aromatic plants, spices available at all places in the country and abroad. Work will be done to develop improved and hybrid varieties of fruits, vegetables, medicinal and aromatic plants, spices etc. which are resistant to pests and diseases,” said a government spokesperson.
