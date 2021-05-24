Khattar to launch ‘Sanjeevani Pariyojana’ for quick medicare access at home

HARYANA CHIEF Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will on Monday also launch ‘Sanjeevani Pariyojana’ — a supervised home care initiative — to help people with mild to moderate symptoms in rural areas access medical care without having to leave their homes and travel to a hospital.

“The pilot project shall begin from Karnal with other districts to follow in the coming weeks. Sanjeevani Pariyojana will extend medical care in rural areas to spread awareness about the second wave of Covid-19 virus and how to treat it. With the right procedures and care, officials believe home convalescence is possible for over 90 per cent of patients,” a government spokesperson said.

“The initiative will deliver — An integrated command and control center for managing critical resources like availability of hospital beds, oxygen supply, ambulance tracking and door-to-door awareness campaign to give a bird’s-eye view of the healthcare system to district administration; Covid hotline which will augment call center capabilities to support basic training and guidance for patients with suspected or clinically diagnosed Covid-19; and expanding the scope of medical advice beyond qualified doctors by mobilising 200 medical final year and pre-final year students, besides interns, and connecting them to consultants and experts,” the spokesperson added.