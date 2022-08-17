scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Khattar to Commonwealth Games players: ‘each one train 5-10 athletes like yourself’

A total of 42 players were given a total cash award of Rs 25.80 crore. A total of 215 players were part of the Indian contingent in Birmingham; out of the 61 medals won by India in Birmingham, Haryana players accounted for 17 individual medals apart from three medals in team events.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 17, 2022 5:53:39 am
A total of 42 players were given a total cash award of Rs 25.80 crore.

While giving cash awards to medalists and participants of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games at a function in Gurugram Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged the players to prepare 5-10 athletes, calling it ‘Padak Lao Padak Badhao’.

“I urge all the medal-winning players from Haryana to prepare 5-10 players like themselves. This can be possible when sports is taken up as a career. India’s target will be to top the medal tally in Commonwealth Games in future and this target can definitely be achieved with the contribution of players from Haryana. Hence each medal winner should believe in ‘Padak Lao Padak Badhao’ for the betterment of sports in the country as well the state,” said Khattar while addressing the players.

While boxers Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghanghas, wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, VInesh Phogat and Naveen Kumar won the gold medal in Birmingham, Sudhir Kumar claimed the gold medal in para powerlifting event.

Wrestler Anshu Malik and boxer Sagar Ahlawat won a silver each while wrestlers Pooja Gehlot, Pooja Sihag, Deepak Nehra and Mohit Grewal won a bronze medal each in the games. Eight players from the state were part of the bronze medal winning Indian women’s hockey team in the games and two players were part of the silver medal winning men’s Indian hockey team apart from one player from the state in the silver-medal winning Indian women’s cricket team. “As per the sports policy, Commonwealth Games gold medallist winners from the state were given a cash award of Rs 1.5 crore each while silver medallists were given a cash award of Rs 75 lakh. The bronze medal winners were given a cash award of Rs 50 lakh each. The players from team games were also handed the same amount of cash award individually as per the state sports policy. Players were also given the Haryana government job appointment letters according to the sports policy,” added Khattar.

Khattar also informed about the encouraging steps taken by the state government for the players. “The state government has formulated the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons Rules, 2018 to ensure employment for the Haryana players. 550 new posts have been created in the state sports department. 100 sports nurseries are being opened in the state and work is in progress to develop a sports university at Rai in Sonipat,” said Khattar.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 05:53:39 am

