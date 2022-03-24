Khattar to chair meeting of all DCs, SPs in Chandigarh today

The in-person meetings of the Haryana Chief Minister with officers of the district are all set to resume from Thursday as Covid cases in Chandigarh continued to witness a freefall.

Thursday’s meeting has been scheduled at Haryana Niwas. A senior officer told The Indian Express that the in-person meeting of ground-level officers at such a large scale was happening after a long time owing mainly to Covid-19 restrictions.

All the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police shall be in Chandigarh for the meeting that will be chaired by the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday, sources said.

Some of the major agendas that are expected to be taken up during the meeting include the review of the implementation of Swamtiva Yojana; discussion on the creation of land bank in districts for which Deputy Commissioners of Karnal and Gurgaon are likely to give presentations; review of cases pending under Village Common Land Act; review of the implementation of Mukhyamanatri Antodaya Utthan Yojana; review of the management of evacuation of Ukraine students belonging to Haryana for which a presentation shall be given by Resident Commissioner-cum-Divisional Commissioner (Faridabad); review of the functioning of district vigilance committees; review of disbursement of crop compensation and review of Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme — a flagship programme of the state government actively monitored by the chief minister himself.

“I am directed to say that 16th meeting of all the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police will be held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister, Haryana on 24.03.2022 at 11.00 am at Haryana Niwas, Sector 3, Chandigarh,” a letter issued by the administrative reforms department to all the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police on Wednesday read.

Giving more details about the meetings that Khattar holds regularly, a senior officer told The Indian Express, “The two-hour meeting with Deputy Commissioners is held every Thursday. The two hours-schedule is fixed. From 10 am to 11am, the administrative secretaries hold meetings with the CM, and a set of instructions are conveyed to the Deputy Commissioners who join through video conference. From 11 am till noon, the CM takes feedback from all the Deputy Commissioners. There are no salutations during these hours. If any officer does not have any feedback, he/she can simply say that there is nothing to say, and the CM moves on to the next officer”.

Another senior officer in the chief minister’s office told The Indian Express that likewise, two hours every Tuesday and Wednesday have been fixed by the Chief Minister for meeting MLAs, irrespective of the political party they belonged from. “Generally, these two hours are kept post-lunch, mostly at the camp office. Any MLA, irrespective of the political party, can simply walk-in and discuss the issue of his/her constituency with the CM.”

“He [Chief Minister], generally likes to keep brain-storming informal sessions with the officers post-lunch. At that time, there are lesser phone calls and not many interruptions. Otherwise, too, the meetings on the legal issues that are going on/ pending in the courts of law and the meeting to review Information Technology projects are held on a regular basis, every week,” another senior officer told The Indian Express.