Khattar to ASI: expedite excavation at Rakhigarhi

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday asked the Archaeological Survey of India to expedite the excavation work at the protected area in Rakhigarhi, a Harappan civilisation site.

Chairing a meeting with the ASI officials regarding Rakhigarh’s development as an archaeological site, Khattar also directed them to prepare a master plan for all 11 mounds at the site.

Batting for providing security to Rakhigarhi, the chief minister said he will discuss the issue with Haryana DGP. “Besides, the ASI should also ensure the deployment of private guards to ensure additional security. Further, it should ensure that there is no soil excavation in the protected area,” Khattar said.

Directing officials to prepare a list of artifacts found from the excavation site and also record ancient items that villagers possess, Khattar said the officials should chalk out a long-term policy to rehabilitate those displaced due to the excavation. He said rehabilitation should take into account the displaced persons’ means of livelihood.

He asked the panchayat and animal husbandry departments to jointly prepare the plan so that animals, too, are accommodated. According to Khattar, panchayat land will be given on lease to the animal husbandry department, where it will construct sheds to house the animals.

Meanwhile, the CM said his government has prepared a ‘home stay policy’, under which villagers will be encouraged to let one or two rooms in their houses for tourists.