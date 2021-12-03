Khattar says matter near resolution, SKM hints may not withdraw stir immediately

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold a crucial meeting on December 4 to decide whether or not the farm unions will lift their agitation from the Delhi borders in wake of the recent developments including the Parliament repealing the three contentious agri laws and the Centre asking for a panel of names to hold talks on the key demand of legal guarantee for MSP.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on the other hand, claimed that the issue is near resolution. “We will invite them (for talks). Kaafi najdeek pahunchi hai bat (the matter is almost near resolution). Now, they should return to their homes,” said Khattar.

Sources in the SKM, however, hinted that they may not withdraw the agitation immediately as farmers want clarity on their other demands, including the MSP. While the Centre has announced to form a committee over the issue of MSP, but the farmers are not satisfied. “First of all, the Government must make an announcement that it will ensure the MSP of crops. The committee may be formed for examining issues related to implementation of the mechanism for the MSP,” said a farmer leader from Haryana.

The other pending issue are withdrawal of FIRs lodged against the farmers during the agitation. It is learnt that the issue may be resolved amicably as it doesn’t involve financial implications. The government, however, is likely to keep the issue pending till the final talks with the farm outfits are held. “Jab ye sara vishay finality ki aur jayega…kendra sarkar kya kahegi, us samay dekhenge. (This matter will be taken up when the entire issue reaches the final stage. We will take a call after the Centre issues a directive),” Khattar had earlier said when asked about the issue of withdrawal of FIRs lodged against the farmers.

Another issue is compensation to the families of the farmers “who died or were injured during the ongoing agitation”. The farmers are also demanding a memorial for those who died.

In a statement Thursday, the SKM said: “The stand-off continues with the central government (which is) forcing protesting farmers to stay put at the morchas, without any formal communication with regard to their pending demands. Farmers continue to wait patiently for positive developments, and for their legitimate demands to be fully met by the government. All pucca morchas are continuing at dozens of toll plazas and other locations including in places like Rewa in Madhya Pradesh (333rd day), in Wardha of Maharashtra, in Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan and so on.”

The SKM further said: “The central government has stated yet again on the floor of the Parliament that they have no record of deaths of protesting farmers. Farmers’ movement feels perplexed as the government continues to deny the very high price that the struggle had to pay to secure basic rights of citizens. SKM reminds the government delegation that they stood in silence to pay homage to the martyrs during the formal talks last year and know very well about the sacrifice of the martyrs. This movement has a record of all the brave martyrs of the movement and is waiting for the government to fulfil the demand for rehabilitation of the kin of the martyrs, amongst other demands, by making this record as the initial basis for urgent intervention.”

Farm unions associated with SKM in Haryana held a meeting Wednesday. In addition to reiterating the six pending demands, they pointed out that the Haryana government is expected to repeal the state level amendments to Land Acquisition, Resettlement and Rehabilitation Act 2013. They also demanded from the state government that it withdraw an “undemocratic legislation passed to curb farmers’ protests” in the state called ‘Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property During. Disturbance to Public Order Act, 2021’.

SKM noted that the Haryana government’s representatives are repeatedly saying that they will act on the Centre’s instructions, when it comes to withdrawing cases filed against the farmers. “It is obvious that BJP state governments are waiting for the Centre to act on this matter, and in any case, cases in locations like Delhi and Chandigarh have to be withdrawn directly by the Union Government,” said the SKM adding the government to move forward formally in this matter, which is one of the pending demands of the movement.