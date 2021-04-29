Khattar reviews Covid arrangements in Jind, farmers protest his visit

Farmers on Thursday staged a protest in Jind against CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit who had gone to the town to take stock of arrangements to fight the pandemic’s second wave.

After getting to know that the CM was holding a meeting with officials at the PWD rest house, farmers from the Khatkar toll plaza dharna site rushed to the spot on their tractors. But by the time protesters reached the rest house, the CM had already left.

“We were not aware about the visit of the Chief Minister as it was like a secret event for us. It took almost 45 minutes for us to cover a distance of 20 km between the toll plaza and the guest house. We registered our protest in front of the officials as the farmer outfits have announced a social boycott of the BJP-JJP leaders over the issue of three farm laws,” said BKU’s Jind district president Azad Palwa.

Later, the agitators moved to the residence of local BJP MLA Krishan Midha where they staged a protest and tried to break the police barricade. They also alleged that a person showed them a gun when they were staging a protest there.

Heavy police force was deployed keeping in view the protest of farmers.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also went to the local government hospital to see the arrangements for the corona patients there. He inspected the vaccination centre, blood bank and laboratory and also reviewed the availability of stock and other arrangements. The Chief Minister also interacted with the family members accompanying the patients in the hospital.