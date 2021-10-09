scorecardresearch
Friday, October 08, 2021
Khattar retracts ‘tit-for-tat’ remark: ‘Meant self- defence’

“I would like to tell my farmer brothers that I withdraw that statement... I do not want the law and order situation in Haryana to be disrupted. Peaceful protest is everybody’s right,” Khattar said.

Written by Varinder Bhatia | Chandigarh |
October 9, 2021 3:02:02 am
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (file photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday “retracted” his “tit-for-tat” remark against farmers protesting the agri laws, saying he sought to convey a sentiment of “self-defence” which was “misconstrued”.

“I would like to tell my farmer brothers that I withdraw that statement… I do not want the law and order situation in Haryana to be disrupted. Peaceful protest is everybody’s right,” Khattar said.

He also said he won’t attend a programme of the Aggarwal community in Kaithal as farmers had objected to his visit.

Chairing a BJP Kisan Morcha meeting on October 3, Khattar was heard telling workers to create “500-600-1,000 volunteers” in every district of north and west Haryana, and be ready to “face sticks, imprisonment”, which will make them “big leaders”. He then used a Hindi phrase, “Sathe Sathyam Smacharet”, which he explained as jaise ko taisa, or tit-fot-tat.

Khattar Friday said he had made the remarks in reference to self defence.

