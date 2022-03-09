Khattar proposes 3 dedicated funds for development in various sectors

According to the Budget document, three dedicated funds will be set up “to achieve fiscal consolidation by unlocking the economic potential in various sectors to open fiscal space”.

Climate & Sustainable Development Fund

To achieve green development objectives. “The proposed fund will undertake targeted activities in this regard including solid and liquid waste management, controlling water and air pollution, eliminate stubble burning, recycle plastic and undertake circular economic activities among others.”

Research & Innovation Fund

To “promote scientific activity and scholarship in universities, other educational institutions, and economic enterprises in public and private sectors to link science and scholarship to decision making, investments and leverage growth”.

Venture Capital Fund

To “promote entrepreneurship and support youth in establishing start-ups in terms of financial assistance as well as developing market linkages”.

Govt to develop Adi Badri temples

Among other announcements made during the Budget speech, Haryana CM Khattar said that the Pinjore garden will be revamped and a sound and light show and Bhakti Music festival shall be organised on the lines of Surajkund Crafts Mela. Additionally, a project estimated at Rs 52 crore will be initiated for the development of Adi Badri temples and facilities for the pilgrims.

Govt to restore Lohgarh fort

A project to restore the Lohgarh fort to commemorate the glory of Lohgarhs and the legacy of the fearless martyr Baba Banda Singh Bahadur is being planned. A Sikh heritage museum, a Martial Arts museum and other attractions would be established for the location to emerge as a tourist centre.

Darshan Lal Jain Award

In the name of prominent environmentalist, for recognising excellence in efforts towards environment conservation and promotion. The awards will carry amount of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1 lakh. Eco-tourism policy to promote and develop eco tourism facilities in the state will also be initiated. A 150-km long nature trail from Kalka to Kalesar will be established.

Haryana Matrushakti Scheme

Women from families whose annual income is less than Rs 5 lakh and who wish to become entrepreneurs in any enterprise, trade or business will be provided access to soft loans by financial institutions to the extent of Rs 3 lakh for which interest subvention of 7 per cent will be provided for three years through the Haryana Women Development Corporation.

Sahbhagita Scheme

Will be implemented in Faridabad, Gurgaon and Panchkula for working women who face a problem of safe and affordable housing. Three Mahila Ashrams will be explored through this scheme.