Khattar promises school, fix to drainage, water issues in Dahiya’s native village

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met the family of wrestler Ravi Dahiya, who recently won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, in the latter’s native village Nahri, on Sunday. During the meeting, the family and other villagers made a few requests — including fixing a drainage problem, setting up a school, and clean drinking water — which the CM said would be resolved on priority.

“The family and representatives of Nahri village expressed gratitude to the chief minister for boosting the morale of the sportspersons and creating a harmonious environment for them to grow and perform on an international platform,” a government spokesperson said in a release issued Sunday evening.

“The chief minister, while congratulating the parents of the wrestler, also resolved several issues of the area on the spot…Ravi Dahiya’s father Rakesh, uncle Mukesh Dahiya, members of the gram panchayat and former sarpanch of Nahri village were present alongwith other representatives. The family of the wrestler and village representatives invited the chief minister to visit Nahri, which was promptly accepted by him…,” the spokesperson added.

The village representatives presented a demand letter to Khattar, listing a few grievances. “The chief minister immediately took up the grievances and asked the officers concerned to resolve them on priority basis. Among the key issues was the problem of water drainage in the area. The chief minister spoke to the deputy commissioner, Sonipat, and asked him to resolve the matter immediately.

The representatives urged the CM to open a Model Sanskriti School in the demand letter, which was accepted by him on the spot. Besides this, the CM asked officers to resolve the issue of clean drinking water of the area as well,” the spokesperson said.